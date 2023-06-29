Last updated on .From the section Championship

The Championship's substitution rules now mirror those of the Premier League

Championship clubs will be able to name nine substitutes from the start of the new English Football League season.

Clubs will still only be permitted to make five changes during a match, but are now able to have more options on the bench after clubs in the second tier voted for the increase.

The Premier League introduced the same rules before the start of last season.

Previously clubs in all three tiers of the EFL were able to name seven substitutes and make five changes.

Clubs in League One and League Two have opted to continue with naming seven substitutes.