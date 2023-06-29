Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Fin Stevens has played one Premier league game for Brentford, as a substitute in a 4-1 defeat at Southampton in January 2022

League One club Oxford United have signed Brentford right-back Fin Stevens on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Wales Under-21 international had a stint at Swansea City last season, making five appearances.

He has featured 10 times in all for the Bees since making his debut for the Premier League club in October 2020.

"Fin has a great attitude and a very bright future ahead of him," head coach Liam Manning told the club website. external-link

