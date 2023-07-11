Last updated on .From the section Football

The summer transfer window is well under way and we have already seen some record-breaking deals.

But it's not just about the numbers, it's time to revise the alphabet.

You have eight minutes to complete our A-Z of transfers quiz. We want to know the world's most expensive footballer for each letter of the alphabet.

Which player, whose surname begins with A, cost one club more than £81m last year?

It's time to tackle our quiz. Good luck!

Can you name the most expensive transfer for every letter of the alphabet? How to play Score: 0 / 26 Start quiz You scored 0 / 26 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 Give up!