Amber Barrett celebrates scoring her side's third goal in the 3-2 friendly win over Zambia

Republic of Ireland forward Amber Barrett says the celebrations of those selected in the squad for next month's Women's World Cup were subdued out of respect for those who were omitted.

A 23-strong squad, plus three travelling reserves, were named by Republic boss Vera Pauw on Wednesday.

"There were people who have been through thick and thin who missed out for different reasons," said Barrett.

"Nobody went crazy and said 'this is unbelievable'," added the 27-year-old.

"Because you look at the person beside you who didn't make it and that just sums up this team.

"As much as people were delighted with their own personal achievement, straight away the first reaction was to think of those who missed out."

Pauw had originally named a 32-strong training group, from which her final squad and reserves were chosen.

"We didn't really get to enjoy that first moment because our hearts and thoughts straight away went out to them as they've played such an instrumental role in getting us to where we are. I'm sure for the next tournament they'll be back," said Barrett.

Barrett, who recently signed to play for Standard Liege in the Belgian Women's First Division, made her senior debut in September 2017.

The Donegal native scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Scotland in October which sent the Republic of Ireland to the World Cup for the first time.

She took her tally of international goals to seven by finding the net twice in the 3-2 pre-World Cup warm-up win over Zambia at Tallaght Stadium as she won her 36th cap.

Hard to break World Cup dreams - Pauw

The Irish will face France in their final friendly fixture on 6 July, before travelling to Australia the following day.

"Obviously it's a feeling of immense pride and a massive sigh of relief too because it's been a long road and you get a massive reward for the work and the sacrifices that you make," said Barrett of her inclusion in the squad.

"When you get the nod it starts to sink in a wee bit and you can look forward to it. You've got some training to do, then your mind is on the France game and then that's it, we're away."

'No bigger stage'

The former Turbine Potsdam striker is one of four forwards named in the Republic squad.

Co-hosts Australia will be their first opponents on 20 July, followed by Canada six days later and Nigeria on 31 July, as they look to progress from Group B.

"This team is about being competitive in the right way. Every player wants to play every minute of every game. It's a good competitive environment to be in.

"At the end of the day you want to score goals and what bigger stage than the World Cup to do it.

"I've imagined it 100 times but it's one of those that when you get there and the opportunity arises you hope you can put it away."