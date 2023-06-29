Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Bailey Wright helped Sunderland to the EFL Trophy and promotion to the Championship during his time with the club

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has left by mutual consent in order to "pursue an opportunity overseas", the club have announced.

Wright joined Sunderland from Bristol City, initially on loan, before signing permanently in 2020.

The Australia international, 30, made a total of 107 appearances, helping them win promotion from League One and the EFL Trophy in 2020-21.

"I've loved my time and I've had some incredible experiences," he said. external-link

"I look back on what has been an incredible journey - the highs of Wembley wins to the lows that came before - and I wouldn't change a thing about my experience.

"You want to try and leave an impression and ensure the club is in a better place than when you found it, and I feel like I've been part of a group that has done that."