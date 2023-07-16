Ciara Grant came off the bench against Zambia to put in an impressive performance to book her place in the World Cup squad

"The balance was starting to sway and football, something I had done and loved my entire life, was starting to take its toll."

In 2016, Ciara Grant decided to take a break from her passion and take a step into the "real world" as she entered the final year of her medical studies.

It's a path that took her through studying, lecturing, working in her local hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic before her love for football was reignited.

Now, after returning to the international set-up in 2021, midfielder Grant will now embark on the Republic of Ireland's first-ever World Cup.

"I wasn't enjoying my football, maybe because the academic side of things was increasing every week and it was getting too much," the 30-year-old recalled.

"The game probably wasn't rewarding me as much as it had been before, and I just knew when I started my internship I wasn't going to be able to be at the international level.

"It was either going to be football or getting into the real world and start working."

FAI job 'relit a fire'

Now Dr Grant after completing her studies, she says getting a job with the Football Association of Ireland as team doctor to underage teams "relit a fire in me" and her journey back to the pitch began.

After joining Shelbourne in the League of Ireland, the world was plunged into uncertainty when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Working as lecturer, Grant was given permission to head home to work in her local hospital in Letterkenny and help with the growing health crisis.

"It really does," Grant said when asked if working in hospitals during the pandemic put her football career in perspective,

"I don't want to take too much thanks for that. I have good friends and colleagues who done a lot more in the front line and worked every day through Covid.

"I was lecturing at the time, so I asked if it would be possible, because we were lecturing online then, to go home to Donegal.

"I went in as a junior doctor. I helped and it was quite intense, but I was just trying to do any little thing I could."

Ciara Grant went back home to work in a hospital in Letterkenny during the Covid-19 pandemic

When football in Ireland resumed and some form of familiarity returned, Grant impressed with Shelbourne and helped the team win the league in 2021. Her form earned her a recall to the international set-up under manager Vera Pauw.

A move to Rangers followed, where she won the WSPL title, before she joined Hearts as a full-time player in 2022 - a move which really helped to reignite her international career.

"Two years ago, when I got back in the team, it was at that moment when I knew how far we have progressed. I was delighted to get back in, but it was a case of, 'oh wow, this is how professional everybody is'.

"I knew if I wanted to compete and really give this a go then I had to go full-time and that's when I made my decision.

"I put out the feelers, and some people maybe didn't want to trust a 28-year-old trying to go full-time but I had a good CV and some contacts, so I got over the water and haven't looked back.

"It was really hard. Every trying to get back up to that level without getting injured - we had to take a wise approach.

"Hearts have been unbelievable with my development this year, if I needed extra sessions they would let me do that."

Grant has played gaelic football for her county Donegal

After her working her way back into the international set-up, Grant said she was "over the moon" to receive a call up for the Republic's first major tournament.

"I was overcome with emotion and it's everything I have been working towards for the past two years," Grant said.

"It's been very close, very cut throat. The calibre of players in and around the squad has been massive. It's a huge compliment from Vera to pick me for the final 23 and I'm just ecstatic.

"I came into camp with the attitude of, 'this is it, give it everything you can'.

"After training on the Tuesday [the final session before Pauw informed players of her selection], I actually text my parents to say my tank was empty. I had done everything I could and it was a case of waiting to see what the outcome was. I feel like I deserve to be here.

"I honestly can't wait to get on that plane. I think once we take off and go to Australia that is when it is really going to sink in that this is real.

"I actually went to watch the 2019 World Cup in France as a spectator, so it's mad to think four years later I'm going to be playing in it."