Alessia Russo's free transfer to Arsenal ends months of speculation about the England striker's future.

Russo, 24, attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs following three impressive seasons at Manchester United.

But despite Arsenal finishing one place below United in the Women's Super League (WSL) in the last campaign, the Gunners were able to convince Russo her future lies in north London. So why did she make the move and what impact could she have at her new club?

Why did Russo leave Manchester United?

Securing European football was crucial for United's hopes of keeping Russo - they had finished one spot off qualification for three successive seasons - which they achieved by finishing runners-up in the WSL.

They also reached the FA Cup final for the first time, just five years after the women's professional team was reformed.

But despite success on the pitch under manager Marc Skinner, Russo was left frustrated by slow progress off it when negotiating the terms of a contract renewal.

Arsenal had shown their hand - offering a bid of almost £500,000 for the striker in January - while United had not managed to tie down several key players to new deals in 2023.

Full-back Ona Batlle left for Barcelona on the expiry of her contract this summer, while Fifa Best goalkeeper Mary Earps has just one season remaining on her deal.

United were said to have matched Arsenal's wage offers, but Russo felt it took too long for them to agree to her terms.

And despite United's clear progression last season they are still in their infancy in the WSL, while Arsenal are one of England's most successful women's teams - remaining the only British club to win the European Cup, in 2007.

Why did Arsenal want to sign Russo?

Arsenal's interest goes back to 2020 when Russo joined former manager Casey Stoney at Manchester United following two years in the United States at the University of North Carolina.

The Gunners had followed her progress after she came through Chelsea's academy, played for Brighton and represented England at youth level.

Their intentions to sign Russo became clear in January 2023 when United turned down two world-record bids for the striker on transfer deadline day.

Arsenal's efforts to sign a proven goalscorer had been accelerated by major anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries to Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead and Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema.

Despite a strong end to the 2022-23 WSL season by striker Stina Blackstenius, Arsenal's top scorer for the campaign was midfielder Frida Maanum with nine goals - seventh in the overall standings.

Arsenal finished third, qualifying for the Champions League despite losing numerous key players to long-term injuries, but their squad was tested by a gruelling schedule as they competed on all fronts.

Meanwhile, Russo was United's joint-top scorer last season with 10 goals and one assist in 20 matches, and was a breakout star at Euro 2022, coming off the bench to score four times.

She will arrive at Arsenal fresh from the Women's World Cup with England and will be keen to make an impression in her first season competing in the Champions League.

How will Russo fit into the Arsenal team?

Russo's talent is clear and she has proven her worth for both United and England since returning to the country in 2020.

She scored 26 goals in 59 games in all competitions for United and has 11 goals in 22 senior England appearances.

Russo plays as a number nine who likes to drop deep, can hold the ball up well and is strong in the air.

She is familiar with playing alongside England winger Mead - enjoying success together at Euro 2022 - and will receive plenty of service from Arsenal's formidable midfield duo of Kim Little and Lia Walti.

But Russo must compete for a place in the starting XI with Miedema and Mead set to return from injury, while Blackstenius led the line last season despite criticism she was often wasteful in front of goal.

Australia's Caitlin Foord was a standout performer for Arsenal in 2022-23 before an injury disrupted the end of her campaign.

The Gunners also signed Lina Hurtig from Juventus last summer and Cloe Lacasse from Benfica in June, while Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe is often used as a wide forward.

With a fully fit squad, manager Jonas Eidevall has plenty to choose from in attack. But Arsenal, who reached last season's Champions League semi-finals and won the League Cup, want to compete on all fronts and will need greater squad depth.

Russo's arrival gives them another strong centre-forward option, who will relish the service provided by key wingers Foord and Mead.