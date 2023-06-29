Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Malky Mackay has brought Eamonn Brophy back to Dingwall

St Mirren have sold Eamonn Brophy to Ross County "for a six-figure" fee while bringing in fellow forward Stav Nahmani from Maccabi Haifa on loan.

Brophy, 27, had spent the second half of last season on loan to the Dingwall club after falling out of favour under Stephen Robinson.

St Mirren have the option of making Nahmani a permanent signing at the end of the 20-year-old Israeli's stay.

Robinson hopes "he can add goals to our team and pace in the forward areas".

St Mirren's manager told his club website that Nahmani "came to us through the same contacts" that brought Australia right-back Ryan Strain to St Mirren Park from Maccabi Haifa last summer.

"He's got a great work ethic and he gives us real raw pace running in behind," he said. "He's a real exciting one that can play in a couple of areas across the forward areas."

Nahmani has made only 13 appearances for the Israeli champions but has had loan spells with Hapoel Nof HaGalil, Beitar Jerusalem and then Hapoel Hadera, who finished 10th in the Israeli top flight.

The Israel Under-21 forward, whose contract runs until summer 2025, finished the season by scoring twice in 13 games for his latest club.

News of his arrival came after Robinson confirmed following Wednesday's 0-0 friendly with Glentoran in Belfast that St Mirren would "move on" after a bid was rejected for the Irish Premiership club's winger, Conor McMenamin.

Despite Curtis Main rejecting a new contract and loanee Tony Watt returning to Dundee United, Brophy did not figure in Robinson's plans for next season.

Brophy, capped once for Scotland, joined St Mirren from Kilmarnock in 2021 but moved to Dingwall in January and played eight times for County, scoring three goals, before his season was cut short by injury.

The Buddies say their Premiership rivals have paid "an undisclosed six-figure transfer fee" for his services and manager Malky Mackay told County's website: "His impact during his spell last season was significant and he became a popular member of the squad.

"His experience in the Scottish game is clear to see and he is another great attacking option added to the squad."

Brophy had also initially joined St Mirren on loan from Kilmarnock before signing a three-year contract and going to score eight goals in 58 appearances.