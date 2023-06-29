Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Daniel Agyei scored 16 goals in League Two last season, making him the joint fifth-highest scorer in the division

League One newcomers Leyton Orient have signed Daniel Agyei on a free transfer after the forward turned down a new contract at Crewe Alexandra.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in 61 appearances for Crewe after joining from Oxford United in January 2022.

He has agreed a two-year deal with the O's and becomes their second signing of the summer transfer window.

"Of all of the opposition last year, he was probably the standout player," boss Richie Wellens told the club website. external-link

"He scores all different types of goals, using pace, power, a good left foot, and scores headers."

