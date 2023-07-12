Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Spain centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal for an undisclosed fee.

Torres, 26, played under Villa boss Unai Emery at Villarreal between 2020 and 2023.

The defender, a product of the club's youth system, played a pivotal role as Villarreal finished fifth in La Liga last season.

He made 173 appearances for his boyhood team, scoring 12 times, and has played 23 times for Spain.

When he made his first Villarreal appearance in 2016, he became the first player born in the small Valencian town to debut for the club in 13 years.

Torres quickly established himself as a key player in the squad, winning the 2021 Europa League under Emery when he was among the scorers in the penalty shootout victory over Manchester United.

He made his debut for Spain in 2019 and has played both at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

