Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Murphy Mahoney's two Championship starts came against Preston and Sheffield United in April 2022

Swindon Town have signed Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney on a season-long loan.

The 21-year old has spent the past 11 years with the R's and twice played in the Championship, in April 2022.

He has previously had loan spells at National League South sides Bath City and Welling United and was at seventh-tier Stratford Town last season.

"Murphy is someone I tracked whilst I was at Walsall," Swindon boss Michael Flynn told the club website.

"I've watched a lot of his games and his attitude is unbelievable.

"He has played Championship games and a few loan spells and he is highly thought of at Queens Park Rangers.

"Murphy is somebody who will drive standards every day in training and I can't wait to start working with him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.