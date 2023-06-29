Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Steve Clarke and James Morrison teamed up for wins over Norway and Georgia

Former Scotland midfielder James Morrison has joined Steve Clarke' coaching staff permanently after helping the national side reach their highest world ranking since 2017.

The Scots have moved up six places to 30th after four consecutive Euro 2024 qualifying wins left them eight points clear at the top of their group.

Morrison had helped prepare the team for wins over Norway and Georgia.

Scotland reached 29 in the Fifa rankings six years ago.

That came despite failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals, followed by the resignation of Gordon Strachan as national boss.

Their highest ranking since the system was introduced in 1993 was 13 in 2007, after Walter Smith passed the baton to Alex McLeish.

Morrison, meanwhile, described being given the opportunity to follow up his 46 playing caps with a place in the coaching team as "a privilege".

The 37-year-old Darlington-born former Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion midfielder had been called in to help after former national striker Steven Naismith was promoted to technical director with Heart of Midlothian.

"During the recent camp, I witnessed the high standards driven by the coaching staff and players alike and I am thrilled to be a part of the group going forward, at what is a hugely exciting time for the Scotland men's national team," he told the Scottish FA website.

Morrison, who played for Clarke in his time as West Brom manager, took up coaching at the Championship club's academy after retiring from playing in 2019.

He will continue in that role while joining assistant John Carver and coaches Austin MacPhee and Chris Woods to form Clarke's backroom team.

Scotland's next qualifier is against Cyprus in September, with England set to visit Hampden the same month for the 150th anniversary of the world's first-ever international football fixture.