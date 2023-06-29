Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Martyn Margetson (second right) was Wales' goalkeeping coach before switching to England

England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson is close to rejoining Swansea City as goalkeeping coach.

Margetson, 51, was on Swansea's staff during Steve Cooper's two-year spell in charge of the Championship club but departed alongside the now Nottingham Forest boss in 2021.

Welshman Margetson is poised to return as part of Michael Duff's new-look Swansea backroom team.

Former Manchester City keeper Margetson will continue his role with England.

He has been on England's staff since being appointed by Sam Allardyce in 2016.

Margetson will follow new faces Martin Paterson and Alan Sheehan, plus club stalwart Kristian O'Leary, on Swansea's coaching team under Duff.

Duff was appointed head coach earlier this month following Russell Martin's departure for Southampton.

Martin has been joined at Saints by four members of his Swansea backroom team - number two Matt Gill, goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton, sports scientist Rhys Owen and analyst Ben Parker.