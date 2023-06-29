Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Rekeem Harper had a year remaining on his Ipswich deal

Burton Albion have signed Rekeem Harper on a two-year contract after he had his contract at Ipswich Town terminated by mutual consent.

The Brewers have also brought in fellow midfielder Kegs Chauke from Southampton, also on a two-year deal.

Harper, 23, made only 19 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich after joining them for £500,000 from West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2021.

He and Chauke, 20, both spent last season on loan at Exeter City.

Harper said Burton is the "right club" at the "right time" for him.

Talking to the club website external-link , the former England Under-19 international added: "The manager has seen the strengths in my game and seen the things to work on. He has ambitions and as a player I share those visions."

Harper was just 17 when he made his Premier League debut at West Brom and went on to play 41 times for the Baggies in all competitions.

His exploits with the Baggies saw him linked with Liverpool, Tottenham and Italian giants Juventus external-link in 2019.

'Given him a home'

No such move materialised, but he had a stint at Birmingham City before dropping to League One with Ipswich.

Burton boss Dino Maamria - who is overseeing his first pre-season at the club, having replaced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in September 2022 - says he is delighted to have a player with experience and the capacity to improve.

"He's a top midfielder who had a lot of success at a young age but hasn't really been settled after being sent out on loan, which is not easy sometimes," said Maamria.

"What he liked about us is that we have given him a home for the next two years and hopefully beyond that."

South Africa-born Chauke played his sole senior game for Southampton in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town in January 2021.

Mammaria said of him: "He's someone we have chased for a while as he's a real talent. He's a dynamic midfielder who is technically very good. "He decided to come to us because he knows we develop young players and make them better. He will give us energy and quality on the ball as well."

Meanwhile, former Preston, Oldham and Barnet assistant manager John Dreyer, 60, has been appointed as Maamria's number two.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.