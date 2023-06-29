Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Josh Ginnelly had a fine season as Hearts finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership

Heart of Midlothian have admitted defeat in their attempt to hold on to forward Josh Ginnelly.

The 26-year-old Englishman has come to the end of his contract after spending three years with the Scottish Premiership club.

Ginnelly scored 13 goals in 41 appearances last season as he formed a promising partnership with Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland.

But Hearts now say "he has decided his future lies elsewhere".

"Ginnelly will not be returning to the club," they say on their website. "Despite the club making the best possible offers to retain his services."

The forward began his career with Shrewsbury Town before spells with Burnley, Altrincham, Walsall, Lincoln City, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall and Preston North End, from whom he was sent on loan to both Bristol Rovers and, Hearts before making the move to Tynecastle permanent in 2021.