Charlie Hughes: Wigan Athletic midfielder signs improved deal
Last updated on .From the section Wigan
Wigan Athletic midfielder Charlie Hughes has signed an improved deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2027-28 season.
The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract earlier this year.
He made 23 appearances in all competitions last season after making his debut at Fleetwood on 9 August.
"We hope Charlie's breakthrough year can be a source of inspiration for all of our younger players," boss Shaun Maloney told the club website.
"Not only is he a talented footballer, but Charlie is a dedicated young man and a brilliant character. We are all excited to see what the future holds for Charlie and look forward to supporting him in the years to come."