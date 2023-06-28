Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Jamie Pardington (centre) began his career with Rushall Olympic before signing with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018

Cheltenham Town have signed keeper Jamie Pardington after his release by NIFL Irish Premiership champions Larne.

The 22-year-old, who had a trial with the Robins at the beginning of last season before picking up an injury, has signed a one-year-deal.

"Jamie showed real promise and everyone was impressed with him," head of recruitment Russell Milton told the club website external-link .

"He has good attributes and he's someone we want to develop."

Pardington only featured once for Larne last season after joining them in January.

He came on as a substitute in their final game of the campaign and kept a clean sheet.

He began his career with National League side Rushall Olympic before signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League in 2018.

He had loan stints at Bath City, Stratford Town, Dulwich Hamlet and Mansfield Town before signing with Grimsby Town in League Two for a brief spell at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

