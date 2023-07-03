Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcelo Brozovic made 330 appearances for Inter between 2015 and 2023.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have signed Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan for a reported 18m euros.

Brozovic, 30, attracted interest from La Liga champions Barcelona, but the Catalan club were unwilling to match Al-Nassr's offer.

The midfielder started the Champions League final in June, in which Inter were defeated 1-0 by Manchester City.

He has spent the last eight years in Italy, after arriving at San Siro on an initial loan from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015.

During that time, Brozovic made 330 appearances and scored 31 goals, winning Serie A once and lifting the Coppa Italia twice.

He was a key part of the Croatia squad that came runners-up in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finished third four years later in Qatar.

Brozovic joins up with former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, and is the latest Europe-based star to make the switch to Saudi Arabia.

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, ex-Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, and Chelsea trio Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are among those to move to teams competing in the Saudi Pro League.