Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Thuram chose not to renew his Borussia Monchengladbach contract at the end of the 2022-23 season

Inter Milan have signed France winger Marcus Thuram on a free transfer after his contract with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach expired.

Thuram, 25, is the son of former Barcelona and Juventus defender Lillian, who won the 1998 World Cup with France.

The younger Thuram played 134 games for Monchengladbach, scoring 44 goals in four seasons with the German club.

Thuram moved to the Bundesliga from Ligue 1 side Guingamp in 2019.

In April, Monchengladbach confirmed that the winger would not be renewing his contract, leading to the forward being linked with a number of European clubs across the past few months.

Thuram has made 10 international appearances for France, after making his senior debut for Les Bleus against Finland in November 2020.

He came on as a late substitute in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which France lost on penalties to Argentina.