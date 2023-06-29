Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cloe Lacasse has made 19 appearances for Canada but has only scored once for her country

Arsenal have completed the signing of Canada forward Cloe Lacasse from Benfica.

The 29-year-old won three league titles, three Portuguese League Cups and two Portuguese Super Cups during four years with the Eagles.

She has been named in the Canada squad for next month's Fifa's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said: "She is a proven goalscorer and will add a different dimension to our attack."

Lacasse signed for Benfica from Icelandic side IBV in 2019 and scored 102 goals in 131 games for the Portuguese champions.

In the 2022-23 season, she won the league's player of the year award and played in the Champions League in each of her four seasons.

"I feel ready mentally and physically to be able to contribute here and win titles," said Lacasse. "This club has everything it takes to compete for the highest honours."

Lacasse will add depth to a Gunners attack that last year suffered season-ending injuries to Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead.

"I'm really pleased we have signed Cloe to strengthen our forward line," Eidevall added. "She has shown her quality over a number of seasons in two European leagues as well as in the Champions League."

She is Arsenal's second signing of the summer after the club captured Sweden centre-back Amanda Ilestedt from Paris St-Germain.