James Maddison: Tottenham complete £40m deal for Leicester and England midfielder

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments291

James Maddison
James Maddison made his first England start in March 2023 against Ukraine

Tottenham have signed England midfielder James Maddison on a five-year deal for £40m from Leicester City.

The 26-year-old has won three caps for England and helped the Foxes claim the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021.

He made 203 appearances for Leicester after joining from Norwich in 2018 for a fee of around £20m.

Maddison scored 10 Premier League goals last term but was unable to prevent the club from slipping to relegation.

Coventry-born Maddison scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists for the Foxes and his creativity will be a welcome addition to a Spurs squad that has lacked a top-class playmaker since the departure of Christian Eriksen in 2020.

Newcastle previously attempted to sign Maddison but appear to have turned their attention to AC Milan's Sandro Tonali this summer.

Tottenham signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli on Tuesday and have also made Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski's loan move from Juventus permanent since the arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs will want to keep England forward Harry Kane, with Bayern Munich set to make an improved offer for the 29-year-old.

On Tuesday, there were reports that Bayern made a £70m bid for the England captain but Tottenham sources denied it had been received.

Meanwhile, Spurs midfielder Harry Winks is unlikely to be teaming up with Maddison. Winks is close to moving the other way by making a £10m switch to Leicester.

Maddison becomes part of a Leicester exodus following their relegation to the Championship, with Youri Tielemans having already agreed to join Aston Villa on a free transfer.

The Foxes will face local rivals Coventry in the opening game of next season in the second tier.

  • Comment posted by elbs, today at 21:43

    Compared to the recent prices for Rice, Havertz and provisionally Mount, Spurs have got themselves a bargain.

    And he's arguably the most creative midfielder of the lot

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 21:44

      Mate replied:
      You clearly don't know anything about football

  • Comment posted by elbs, today at 21:41

    Honestly a decent bit of business by Spurs.

    Maddison is a still a top player and his quality clearly stood out despite Leicester being awful last season

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:59

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      A nice addition to the Spurs midfield. Will help solidify things there.

  • Comment posted by ChrisKOTW, today at 21:41

    How on Earth is Declan Rice worth £105 million when Maddison can go for £40 million? West Ham must be laughing their way to the bank...

    • Reply posted by David Watts, today at 21:53

      David Watts replied:
      Don’t let Arsenal fans or Arteta in on the cunning scheme of them getting taken to the cleaners by Chelsea&West Ham..

  • Comment posted by matthewbfarr, today at 21:41

    Sensible signing which suits both parties. Decent business all round.

    • Reply posted by AW, today at 21:44

      AW replied:
      Finally a sensible comment

  • Comment posted by mikewheeler, today at 21:40

    Maddison for £40m or Rice for £105m?

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 21:43

      Mate replied:
      Rice, Mount, Maddison..... in that order of quality and leadership. Get what you pay for, which is not lot with Levy. Pepe was a pony buy, but that was not Artetas fault.

  • Comment posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 21:40

    Great signing, top player.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:54

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Let's not go overboard. He is a good player not an elite player.

  • Comment posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 21:39

    A decent signing at a decent price. Just don't let him take any penalties.

    • Reply posted by Harrysdad, today at 21:51

      Harrysdad replied:
      Need more than Maddison to turn Spurs around. Leicester needed a leader when it mattered, they didn’t get one. Spurs need leaders and Harry looks to be on his way.

  • Comment posted by themnotme, today at 21:52

    Great bit of business for Spurs and a player who fits exactly the profile they need. Not a Spurs fan but wish them well. They are a fine old club with great history who have sadly disappointed in recent seasons. Also, you can tell by the venom of the comments that opposition fans feel threatened.

    • Reply posted by stevep, today at 22:17

      stevep replied:
      When you say “disappointed in recent seasons”, assume you mean in living memory or since colour tv or since the Beatles debut single?
      That sort of recent 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 21:49

    65 million Havertz 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by lewolewo, today at 21:51

      lewolewo replied:
      Two signings and nowhere near the last hour of the window

  • Comment posted by AndrewG, today at 21:48

    Turns up when he can be bothered.

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 21:50

      bensondog replied:
      bang on

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 21:51

    Has to be relatively good business, given the fees other teams are paying at the moment. Doubt many other neutrals would say the other lot down the road have got the better deal paying 65 mil for a nervous German, who would struggle to score on a Bangkok stag do.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 21:40

    Bargain

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:53

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by hhhjjmm, today at 21:39

    Great signing.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 21:44

    Strange , Maddison with 3 England caps going for £40m one way and Winks with 10 caps going for £10m the other way.
    Both roughly same age. Football is a funny old game

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 21:48

      bensondog replied:
      especially as both got relegated

  • Comment posted by Swifty, today at 21:46

    Newcastle bid for him twice last window then didn’t even bother approaching Leicester formally this time. Nobody else was in for him either. Levy must see something nobody else has.

    • Reply posted by Hharry Hhotspur, today at 21:52

      Hharry Hhotspur replied:
      Apart from the England manager and an army of England fans, of course.

  • Comment posted by DonLogan, today at 22:04

    Some context.

    £40m for Maddison, a decent player.

    £100m for Rice? Decent player, but nowhere near that amount of money.

    As for Mount, even £20m would be too much for, imho, a very overrated player.

    • Reply posted by Curt LeGooner , today at 22:26

      Curt LeGooner replied:
      Worry about watering your own garden, and you might actually win something besides the Audi egg Cup.

  • Comment posted by InTheNow, today at 21:45

    Maddison will get more goals and assists than Rice & Havertz combined :)

  • Comment posted by Pat, today at 21:46

    Madison or Havertz? No brainer.

    • Reply posted by Darth Flowers, today at 21:48

      Darth Flowers replied:
      The Champions League winner.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 21:39

    Odd move for him as said wants Champions League football. Instead he plays in the second round of the League Cup

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 21:48

      Llion replied:
      Agree, very unlikely to get champions league football as spurs.
      But better than championship suppose

  • Comment posted by outonthefloor, today at 21:54

    Thanks for your time at Leicester. All the best for the future.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 21:57

      kennycanuck replied:
      Nice comment.

