Tottenham have signed England midfielder James Maddison on a five-year deal for £40m from Leicester City.

Maddison, 26, has won three caps for England and helped the Foxes win their first FA Cup in 2021.

He made 203 appearances for Leicester after joining from Norwich in 2018 for a fee of around £20m.

Maddison scored 10 Premier League goals last term but was unable to prevent the club from slipping to relegation.

