Declan Rice: Arsenal reach agreement to sign West Ham midfielder in £105m deal

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Declan Rice with his arms outstretched after West Ham's Europa Conference League victory
Rice led West Ham to the Europa Conference League title earlier in June

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth £105m to sign West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice.

Talks are continuing between the clubs over how the deal will be structured for the 24-year-old.

It follows a third bid from the Gunners, having previously had two bids rejected after falling short of the £100m West Ham want.

Earlier, Manchester City, who had a £90m offer for Rice rejected on Tuesday, withdrew from the running.

Hammers captain Rice has been at the club since joining their academy from Chelsea in 2014.

Earlier this month he led them to Europa Conference League victory, their first major trophy in 43 years.

His contract at London Stadium was due to expire in 2024.

Arsenal's bid is comprised of an initial £100m plus £5m in add-ons. The initial fee equals the British record Manchester City paid for midfielder Jack Grealish.

Earlier this month, England midfielder Jude Bellingham signed for Real Madrid for an initial £88.5m, although that deal could reach £115m if add-ons are activated.

The Premier League's most expensive signing is the 121m euro (£107m) transfer fee that Chelsea paid Benfica for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January.

Following the club's Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina, chairman David Sullivan said he was "99%" sure Rice would leave West Ham this summer.

Rice has scored 15 goals in 245 games for West Ham, having made his debut in the 2016-17 season after coming through the academy.

He has been capped 43 times by England, playing in all five of their matches at last winter's World Cup.

Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League last season, signed midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65m deal on Wednesday.

Comments

Join the conversation

136 comments

  • Comment posted by Glen Brighton, today at 23:40

    He gave everything, and delivered a trophy. We will miss him but no one player is bigger than a club, and we are being well compensated. I just hope he gets the recognition and trophies he craves. Bye Dec, it was great whilst it lasted.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 23:43

    He’s a great player and will only get better.
    A good acquisition for Arsenal.
    Just can’t believe the price of Rice these days..

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 23:56

      NB22 replied:
      Guess our clubcard wasn't eligible.

  • Comment posted by Without a Trace, today at 23:41

    Good player but £105M for someone with a year left on his contract seems crazy to me.

    • Reply posted by Sox, today at 23:46

      Sox replied:
      Club had option to extend by a future year.

  • Comment posted by A Bluebird not a Dragon, today at 23:42

    Great deal for West Ham. Great deal for Rice . Hard to understand how Rice is better than Bellingham. Guess the proof will be in the pudding . I do hope he can perform as a £100 million pound player and Arsenal get the player they so need to take them even further.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan, today at 23:48

      Jonathan replied:
      Yeah, rice pudding.

  • Comment posted by rallis, today at 23:40

    Just glad he didn't go United or Chelsea or city
    West Ham fan here til I die obvs wish him all the best a hope does good things and returns to us for swan song up the rice up the hammers

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:46

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Here, you dropped some punctuation: . , , . .

  • Comment posted by Top Dogg, today at 23:47

    People comparing the rice fee to maddison's should remeber that Maddison, part of a Premier league stalwart that won the league not long ago, just saw his team into relegation to the championship.

    Rice meanwhile led his team to a european trophy, their first major trophy for decades.

    Not bigging up rice over maddison, but it's comparing apples to oranges.

  • Comment posted by JLP, today at 23:45

    Is he worth that much? Time will tell. For now, it's just a pleasant change from the last many years to see us willing to spend whatever's needed to sign the player we most want.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 23:45

    It's a lot of money for a DM, but thank the Utd's and Chelsea's of the league for overinflating English player transfer fees.
    Personally I don't think he's worth that amount of money, but he is a very good player and future England captain.
    Unfortunately we need to pay to keep up with the Jones's.
    If he helps us get to the next level and win some trophies the fee will soon be forgotten about.

  • Comment posted by MacHawk, today at 23:46

    It beggars belief that in the current UK financial climate 100 million quid is spent on someone to kick a football about (yes I know it's not UK money it's Middle Eastern oil money) - but a 100 million quid when there are people using foodbanks?

    • Reply posted by AvengersEndgame, today at 23:55

      AvengersEndgame replied:
      Agree with you 100%. Thousands struggling in the UK with the cost of living and money like this is just ridiculous and as you say just to kick a football. That amount of money you think he is prime Ronaldinho or Seedorf, just another overhyped English player. Football gets crazier every year and the amount of money spent on just transfers is madness when it can be spent elsewhere.

  • Comment posted by Siman89, today at 23:41

    A lot of money but could be the bedrock of our team for the next 6-8 years. He's English so that obviously adds on at least 20 million to the price but considering Chelsea paid more for Enzo Fernández it's not that bad a price in the current ridiculous market. Will also be good not to have Pepe as our club record signing anymore

    • Reply posted by jonathan, today at 23:44

      jonathan replied:
      “Not that bad a price”. Just read that back to yourself and realise how absolutely ludicrous that sounds.

  • Comment posted by Feel Good, today at 23:41

    Incredible signing and a statement that we're back for the long haul. We're title contenders and I can't wait for the season to begin.

  • Comment posted by Mark Gale, today at 23:39

    Wish him and Gooners the best, hope we reinvest the proceeds wisely…..

    • Reply posted by Sox, today at 23:52

      Sox replied:
      Three defenders and a couple of defensive midfielders lined up, probably.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 23:40

    Absolutely rinsed by West Ham😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 23:52

      RichardRichard replied:
      And City who weren't interested but pushed the price up

  • Comment posted by GloryHunterLiverpoolFan, today at 23:44

    Far too much money

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 23:55

    You've got to laugh at the city fans saying City didn't really want Rice just cause he chose Arsenal. Why would the asterisk chumpions bid £90m for Rice only a few days ago then?

    Fact is he wanted to tell his kids he plays for a well known traditional club with integrity over a meaningless franchise club who buy trophies that don't count and were nothing before 2008

    No I'm not an Arsenal fan

  • Comment posted by Salim, today at 23:54

    Genuinely happy to see Arsenal back at the top table, building on last season with top quality signings so far. Just wish I get to see Utd do something similar. Wasn’t long ago I felt we had the stronger squad

  • Comment posted by loughtongooner85, today at 23:43

    Welcome to the biggest and most successful team in London Declan. You chose well 👌😎......exciting times ahead 🔥

    • Reply posted by waggy888, today at 23:45

      waggy888 replied:
      Surely Chelsea are more successful?

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 23:41

    I heard Munich wanted him alongside Muller.

    • Reply posted by Peesh, today at 23:52

      Peesh replied:
      That doesn’t even qualify as a dad joke, been used too much already!

  • Comment posted by Bobby Sizzler, today at 23:55

    An excellent player, confident in the middle of the park. Has been consistent for a while now. Was time to step up and he has done that. I think £105m is overpriced, but what can you do, that's the price.

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, today at 23:56

    Well shettt!

