Declan Rice: Arsenal reach agreement to sign West Ham midfielder in £105m deal
Arsenal have agreed a deal worth £105m to sign West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice.
Talks are continuing between the clubs over how the deal will be structured for the 24-year-old.
It follows a third bid from the Gunners, having previously had two bids rejected after falling short of the £100m West Ham want.
Earlier, Manchester City, who had a £90m offer for Rice rejected on Tuesday, withdrew from the running.
Hammers captain Rice has been at the club since joining their academy from Chelsea in 2014.
Earlier this month he led them to Europa Conference League victory, their first major trophy in 43 years.
His contract at London Stadium was due to expire in 2024.
Arsenal's bid is comprised of an initial £100m plus £5m in add-ons. The initial fee equals the British record Manchester City paid for midfielder Jack Grealish.
Earlier this month, England midfielder Jude Bellingham signed for Real Madrid for an initial £88.5m, although that deal could reach £115m if add-ons are activated.
The Premier League's most expensive signing is the 121m euro (£107m) transfer fee that Chelsea paid Benfica for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January.
Following the club's Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina, chairman David Sullivan said he was "99%" sure Rice would leave West Ham this summer.
Rice has scored 15 goals in 245 games for West Ham, having made his debut in the 2016-17 season after coming through the academy.
He has been capped 43 times by England, playing in all five of their matches at last winter's World Cup.
Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League last season, signed midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65m deal on Wednesday.
A good acquisition for Arsenal.
Just can’t believe the price of Rice these days..
West Ham fan here til I die obvs wish him all the best a hope does good things and returns to us for swan song up the rice up the hammers
Rice meanwhile led his team to a european trophy, their first major trophy for decades.
Not bigging up rice over maddison, but it's comparing apples to oranges.
Personally I don't think he's worth that amount of money, but he is a very good player and future England captain.
Unfortunately we need to pay to keep up with the Jones's.
If he helps us get to the next level and win some trophies the fee will soon be forgotten about.
Fact is he wanted to tell his kids he plays for a well known traditional club with integrity over a meaningless franchise club who buy trophies that don't count and were nothing before 2008
No I'm not an Arsenal fan