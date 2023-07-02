Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Al-Ittihad head coach coach Nuno Santo has already spoken to 24-year-old Celtic winger Jota about a £25m transfer, with the move set to be completed next week. (Fabrizio Romano external-link on Twitter)

Celtic are holding out for a record-breaking transfer fee of more than £25m for winger Jota following weekend in talks with Saudi Arabian Pro League club Al-Ittihad after the 24-year-old agreed personal terms of up to £10m per year. The Portuguese has a clause in his Celtic contract that will automatically trigger a hike in wages from £35,000 to £45,000 per week if the club rejects a bid of at least £25m. (Daily Record) external-link

Yang Hyun-jun has refused to give up hope of a move to Celtic this summer - as the 21-year-old South Korean winger claimed Gangwon have backed down on their pledge to "actively help" him land a move to Europe. (Daily Record) external-link

South Korean winger Yang Hyun-Jun has taken an extraordinary step in offering to help pay his own transfer fee from Gangwon in a push to join Celtic. (The Herald) external-link

Young Boys sports director Christoph Spycher admits that 21-year-old Switzerland midfielder Fabian Rieder looks certain to leave soon amid mounting interest from Celtic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi says he wants to keep playing at Celtic for as long as possible, but the 28-year-old concedes "no one knows the future" amid swirling transfer speculation. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic fans are worried centre-half Carl Starfelt may be leaving after the club announced that his girlfriend, Jacynta, is to leave the women's team. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Italian club Lecce want to sign 24-year-old Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi from Rangers. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Il Pallone Gonfiato) external-link

Aberdeen, Espanyol, Galatasaray and Lecce are all interested in Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi. (Sport.ro) external-link

Aberdeen's hierarchy are surprised by claims they are interested in Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi and insist there is no truth in them. (Press & Journal, print edition)

Defender Jonathan Panzo is set to leave Nottingham Forest after spending last season on loan to Coventry City as Rangers close in on a deal for the 22-year-old. (Daily Mail) external-link

There is English and German interest in former Chelsea youth Jonathan Panzo, with Rangers yet to push through a deal with Nottingham Forest for the defender. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers target Jose Cifuentes appears to be edging closer to a move to Ibrox after the 24-year-old Ecuador midfielder was left out of Los Angeles' 2-0 home defeat by Dallas in their weekend Major League Soccer encounter. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers' hopes of signing Malik Tillman permanently were thwarted because, although the Scottish Premiership club had an option to buy the 21-year-old United States midfielder, Bayern Munich retained the power to top that and buy him back and so ultimately held the cards. (Derek Rae on Twitter) external-link

Bayern Munich plan to sell midfielder Malik Tillman to a Premier League club after the 21-year-old's loan to Rangers last season. (Kicker, print edition)

Rangers are set to bank a £1m-plus bonus as former loanee Malik Tillman closes in on a move to the English Premier League, with Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion battling to buy the 21-year-old from Bayern Munich. (Daily Record) external-link

Bayern Munich hope to double the £5m fee they had agreed with Rangers for Malik Tillman by selling the midfielder to an English club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ylber Ramadani is on the verge of leaving Aberdeen with Serie A club Lecce close to signing the 27-year-old. (Arlind Sadiku on Twitter) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani has fuelled speculation he is about to leave after he liked a tweet from reporter Arlind Sadiku suggesting the 27-year-old is about to join Lecce. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has fired a warning to Melker Hallberg, who is out of contract this summer, after the 27-year-old Swedish midfielder failed to respond to the offer of a new deal. (The Courier) external-link