Scottish Gossip: Jota, Kyogo, Hagi, Tillman, Starfelt, Ramadani, Hallberg, Panzo, Cifuentes, Rieder, Hyun-jun
Al-Ittihad head coach coach Nuno Santo has already spoken to 24-year-old Celtic winger Jota about a £25m transfer, with the move set to be completed next week. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter)
Celtic are holding out for a record-breaking transfer fee of more than £25m for winger Jota following weekend in talks with Saudi Arabian Pro League club Al-Ittihad after the 24-year-old agreed personal terms of up to £10m per year. The Portuguese has a clause in his Celtic contract that will automatically trigger a hike in wages from £35,000 to £45,000 per week if the club rejects a bid of at least £25m. (Daily Record)
Yang Hyun-jun has refused to give up hope of a move to Celtic this summer - as the 21-year-old South Korean winger claimed Gangwon have backed down on their pledge to "actively help" him land a move to Europe. (Daily Record)
South Korean winger Yang Hyun-Jun has taken an extraordinary step in offering to help pay his own transfer fee from Gangwon in a push to join Celtic. (The Herald)
Young Boys sports director Christoph Spycher admits that 21-year-old Switzerland midfielder Fabian Rieder looks certain to leave soon amid mounting interest from Celtic. (Scottish Sun)
Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi says he wants to keep playing at Celtic for as long as possible, but the 28-year-old concedes "no one knows the future" amid swirling transfer speculation. (Daily Record)
Celtic fans are worried centre-half Carl Starfelt may be leaving after the club announced that his girlfriend, Jacynta, is to leave the women's team. (Scottish Sun)
Italian club Lecce want to sign 24-year-old Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi from Rangers. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Il Pallone Gonfiato)
Aberdeen, Espanyol, Galatasaray and Lecce are all interested in Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi. (Sport.ro)
Aberdeen's hierarchy are surprised by claims they are interested in Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi and insist there is no truth in them. (Press & Journal, print edition)
Defender Jonathan Panzo is set to leave Nottingham Forest after spending last season on loan to Coventry City as Rangers close in on a deal for the 22-year-old. (Daily Mail)
There is English and German interest in former Chelsea youth Jonathan Panzo, with Rangers yet to push through a deal with Nottingham Forest for the defender. (Daily Record)
Rangers target Jose Cifuentes appears to be edging closer to a move to Ibrox after the 24-year-old Ecuador midfielder was left out of Los Angeles' 2-0 home defeat by Dallas in their weekend Major League Soccer encounter. (Daily Record)
Rangers' hopes of signing Malik Tillman permanently were thwarted because, although the Scottish Premiership club had an option to buy the 21-year-old United States midfielder, Bayern Munich retained the power to top that and buy him back and so ultimately held the cards. (Derek Rae on Twitter)
Bayern Munich plan to sell midfielder Malik Tillman to a Premier League club after the 21-year-old's loan to Rangers last season. (Kicker, print edition)
Rangers are set to bank a £1m-plus bonus as former loanee Malik Tillman closes in on a move to the English Premier League, with Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion battling to buy the 21-year-old from Bayern Munich. (Daily Record)
Bayern Munich hope to double the £5m fee they had agreed with Rangers for Malik Tillman by selling the midfielder to an English club. (Scottish Sun)
Ylber Ramadani is on the verge of leaving Aberdeen with Serie A club Lecce close to signing the 27-year-old. (Arlind Sadiku on Twitter)
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani has fuelled speculation he is about to leave after he liked a tweet from reporter Arlind Sadiku suggesting the 27-year-old is about to join Lecce. (Scottish Sun)
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has fired a warning to Melker Hallberg, who is out of contract this summer, after the 27-year-old Swedish midfielder failed to respond to the offer of a new deal. (The Courier)
