Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Tillman, Cummings, Carson, Cairney, Tilio, Sima, Kanga, Dessers, Whittaker, Silvera, Feeney, McKinnon
Celtic have agreed terms with 21-year-old forward Marco Tilio and current club Melbourne City - and the Scottish champions are looking to get the deal over the line in the coming days before the Scottish champions return for pre-season training on Monday. (Sky Sports)
Marco Tilio's move from Melbourne City to Celtic could set an A-League transfer record, surpassing the £1.4m paid by Westerlo for left-back Jordan Bos in May, with the 21-year-old winger awaiting work permit approval. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic will demand £25m from any club interested in signing Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi this summer, with new manager Brendan Rodgers keen to keep a hold of the 28-year-old, and that asking price is likely to be "too rich" for interested Burnley. (Football Insider)
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has brushed off speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur by insisting he only cares about the Scottish champions. (The Herald)
Celtic have shown interest in Red Star Belgrade midfielder Kings Kangwa, but Nottingham Forest are in talks for the Zambia 24-year-old who is also on the radar for Lille, Montpellier and Marseille. (Zambian Observer)
Brighton & Hove Albion will give forward Abdallah Sima's move to Rangers their blessing - but only as a straight loan as they will not let the 22-year-old leave on a cut-price permanent transfer next summer. (Daily Record)
Brighton & Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima underwent a medical on Wednesday as the 22-year-old nears the completion of a loan move to Rangers. (Sky Sports)
Los Angeles midfielder Timothy Tillman says his brother Malik enjoyed his time in Glasgow as the 21-year-old playmaker's future remains undecided after Rangers triggered a £5m option to buy after his season-long loan but Bayern Munich cancelled that amid interest from Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion. (Daily Record)
Rangers are keen to explore the option of a loan move for 28-year-old Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers with an option to buy, but the Italian Serie B club prefer a permanent agreement. (Tuttomercatoweb)
Coventry City will soon set their sights on Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker, with Rangers, along with Plymouth Argyle, still keen on the 22-year-old they targeted in January. (Sunday Mirror's Darren Witcoop)
Heart of Midlothian have made an offer for Sammy Silvera, but the 22-year-old Central Coast Mariners winger is also wanted by Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle, plus other clubs in Portugal and Asia. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Hearts have been given a boost over their pursuit of Sammy Silvera after Central Coast Mariners owner Richard Peil admitted that he would not stand in the forward's way of a move abroad. (The National)
Former Hibernian and Scotland striker Jason Cummings has thanked Central Coast Mariners and the club's boss, Nick Montgomery, for helping change his life after the 27-year-old completed a move to Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on a lucrative three-year contract. (The Scotsman)
Morgan Feeney had been linked with Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs before the 24-year-old completed a transfer to Shrewsbury Town from Carlisle United. (Football Scotland)
St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson has been the subject of growing interest from Blackpool, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United as his parent club warned that the 35-year-old will not be going anywhere unless their valuation is met. (Daily Record)
Dundee are weighing up move for St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson as manager Tony Docherty says the promoted club are close to making new signings. (The Courier)
Relegated Leicester City are interested in a move for midfielder Tom Cairney, with the 32-year-old Scotland cap entering the final year of his contract with Championship rivals Fulham. (Football Insider)
Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson wants former Dundee United and Queen's Park boss Ray McKinnon to join his backroom team at the League Two club. (Daily Record)