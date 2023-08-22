Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa lost 3-2 at Villa Park and 4-3 on aggregate in their play-off with Rapid Vienna in 2010

Aston Villa will play European football for the first time in 13 years when they face Hibernian in the Europa Conference League play-offs on Wednesday.

In August 2010 Villa lost in the Uefa Cup play-off round for the second time in two seasons, falling to a second-half Rapid Vienna fightback.

It has been a long journey back for Villa, who were promoted from the Championship in 2019.

Under Unai Emery, they finished seventh in the Premier League last season to reach the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.

Who was playing for Villa in their 4-3 aggregate defeat in 2010 - and where are they now? Some became club legends. Others, well, the less said the better.

Goalkeeper - Brad Guzan

USA keeper Guzan joined Villa from Chivas USA in 2008.

After 170 appearances for Villa, he left for Premier League newcomers Middlesbrough in 2016.

He left Boro for Atlanta United in 2017 and is still playing for the MLS outfit.

Habib Beye

The Senegal right-back made only nine Premier League appearances for Villa after arriving from Newcastle in 2009.

Beye reached the Uefa Cup final with Marseille in 2004 and was Newcastle's player of the year in 2008, but things never clicked at Villa.

He left on loan for Doncaster Rovers in 2011 and joined them permanently after his Villa contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

Curtis Davies

Curtis Davies was released by Derby at the end of last season

Davies joined Villa from West Brom in 2007 but soon left for Leicester on loan and moved to Birmingham City when his contract expired.

He had a fine spell at Hull FC and was named player of the season in 2014, the year they reached the FA Cup final.

After six years at Derby the 38-year-old recently joined Cheltenham in League One.

James Collins

Centre-back Collins spent three years at Villa in between spells at West Ham.

He rejoined the Hammers in 2012 for £2.5m, having made 91 Premier League appearances for Villa. He left West Ham in 2018.

The ex-Wales international briefly returned to Villa in December 2018 but did not make a first-team appearance. He retired in 2020.

Carlos Cuellar

Scottish Premier League player of the year in 2008 while at Rangers, Cuellar moved to Villa Park for £7.8m.

But injuries, as well as falling out of favour with managers Gerard Houllier and Alex McLeish, resulted in Cuellar making only 27 league starts across his last two seasons at Villa Park.

In 2012 he became Martin O'Neill's first permanent signing at Sunderland, linking up with the manager who first brought him into English football.

Stephen Ireland

Stephen Ireland scored one goal in 47 league matches for Aston Villa

Ireland joined Villa from Manchester City in the summer of 2011 as part of a swap deal with James Milner.

By the end of October Ireland had been dropped, and was loaned out to Newcastle on the final day of the January transfer window.

He had a much better campaign the following term - he was named Villa supporters' player of the season - but by September 2013 his time in Birmingham was up as he moved to Stoke.

Following Stoke's relegation from the Premier League in 2018, Ireland had a brief spell at Bolton before retiring.

Stiliyan Petrov

A legend at Celtic and Villa, Petrov was O'Neill's first signing as Villa manager, joining for £6.5m in 2006.

He was named captain in 2009 and in his first season with the armband led Villa to sixth in the Premier League and the League Cup final.

He was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in 2012 and was forced to retire in May 2013. He returned to Villa as a coach in 2015.

Nigel Reo-Coker

After 142 appearances for West Ham, including a penalty shootout defeat by Liverpool in the 2006 FA Cup final, Reo-Coker joined Villa in 2007 for £8.5m.

He made more than 100 Premier League appearances for Villa and was an occasional stand-in captain before he was released in 2011.

He would go on to play for Bolton and Ipswich before a spell in the MSL. He retired in 2018.

Ashley Young

Ashley Young's contract with Aston Villa ended in June 2023

Young's second spell with Aston Villa came to an end this summer with the winger-turned-full-back not offered a new deal, instead joining Everton.

In 2011 Young left Villa for Manchester United, where he played 261 times and was named captain in his final season.

He won Serie A with Inter Milan in 2021 - only the third Englishman to lift the Italian title - before returning to Villa, where he made 247 appearances across two spells.

Gabriel Agbonlahor

Agbonlahor scored 86 goals in 391 games for Villa, retiring in March 2019. His last appearance came in December 2017.

He was a key part of the Villa team that finished sixth in the top flight in three consecutive seasons between 2007-08 and 2009-10.

He also played in their 2010 League Cup final loss to Manchester United and came off the bench in their 2015 FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal.

Emile Heskey

Emile Heskey scored 110 goals in 516 Premier League appearances at five different clubs

Former Liverpool, Leicester, Birmingham and Wigan striker Heskey made 516 Premier League appearances, scoring 110 goals across 16 seasons in the top flight.

He was released by Villa in the summer of 2012, joining Australian A-League side Newcastle Jets for two seasons.

He returned to the UK with Bolton before retiring in 2016. Heskey made 62 appearances for England and also won the League Cup four times, the Uefa Cup and FA Cup.

Substitutes

Marc Albrighton would go on to win the Premier League with Leicester City, while Barry Bannan captained Sheffield Wednesday to the League One play-off title last term.

