Quiz: Can you name the players from England U21s' last semi-final?
Last updated on .From the section Football
England Under-21s are bidding to make the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time since the 2017 European Championships.
On Sunday, Lee Carsley's men face Portugal in the Euro quarter-finals.
Six years ago the Three Lions lost an agonising penalty shootout to hosts Germany in the last four.
But who were the 11 players and four substitutes that played in that match?
Some have gone on to become household names. Others may be less well known.
You have four minutes to name them all. Good luck!
Can you name the England U21 team from their last semi-final?
