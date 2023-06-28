Last updated on .From the section Football

England lost 4-3 on penalties to Germany in the 2017 tournament after drawing 2-2 after extra time.

England Under-21s are bidding to make the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time since the 2017 European Championships.

On Sunday, Lee Carsley's men face Portugal in the Euro quarter-finals.

Six years ago the Three Lions lost an agonising penalty shootout to hosts Germany in the last four.

But who were the 11 players and four substitutes that played in that match?

Some have gone on to become household names. Others may be less well known.

You have four minutes to name them all. Good luck!

Can you name the England U21 team from their last semi-final? How to play Score: 0 / 15 04:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 15 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Give up!