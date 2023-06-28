Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Mendy has kept 31 clean sheets in 75 Premier League appearances for Chelsea

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has left Chelsea after three years to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Mendy, 31, is the latest high profile player to move to the country and follows former Blues teammates Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante who left the during this transfer window.

He won the Champions League in 2020-21 and kept 49 clean sheets in 105 games.

Mendy was later named Uefa's goalkeeper of the season external-link and Best Fifa men's keeper for 2021.

He joined the Blues from French side Rennes in 2020 and was part of the Senegal side to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mendy won the Club World Cup with Chelsea, but last season he finished as the back-up to Kepa Arrizabalaga, making just 10 top-flight starts.

