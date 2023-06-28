Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Daniel Oyegoke joined Brentford from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee in 2021

Bradford City have signed right-back Daniel Oyegoke on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brentford.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan with MK Dons in League One last season and made 18 appearances for the club.

He was eventually recalled by the Bees and went on to help their B team win the 2022-23 Premier League Cup.

"I like to think of myself as a fast and powerful right-back. I am good defensively and hopefully I can show people that," he told the club website. external-link

