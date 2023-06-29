Beth Mead (left) and Alessia Russo (right) scored 10 goals between them as England won the European Championship last summer

Beth Mead would relish the prospect of playing with England team-mate Alessia Russo at Arsenal.

Russo is reportedly close to joining the Gunners after turning down a new contract at Manchester United.

However, the 24-year-old forward says speculation surrounding her club future has been "tough" while she prepares for the Women's World Cup.

"I love playing with Alessia at England and I'd love to do so at Arsenal," Mead, 28, told BBC London.

"I know Alessia has spoken openly about how much [the speculation] has put on her shoulders right now. As an England team-mate you have got to respect what she wants and try not to put too much pressure on what is happening.

"She has a World Cup to look forward to and hopefully not have too much stress going into that."

Mead won the golden boot and was named as player of the tournament as England won the European Championship last year, but she will miss the World Cup, which begins on 20 July, after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in November last year.

She did harbour hopes of returning to fitness in time to make Sarina Wiegman's squad for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, but did not recover quickly enough to be named in the 23-player party on 31 May.

"It was my motivation for my rehab," Mead said. "I always knew it was going to be a close one.

"Throughout it Sarina has been amazing - she communicated with me and checked in regularly.

"We covered every base possible. If I'd have gone I wouldn't have played my best football as I wouldn't have had a chance to play before the tournament.

"I think it was probably the sensible decision in the end, but hopefully in the long-run it will give me the time to make sure I'm perfect for when I come back."

'Expectation' on England at World Cup

England captain Leah Williamson and Chelsea forward Fran Kirby will also be absent from the tournament through injury, but Mead is confident the Lionesses can challenge for the trophy.

"It has been spoken about a lot but, knowing the team and Sarina, they will have a plan A, B, C and D," Mead said.

"They are an amazing team and I have no doubt they will be preparing in the right way. Some players will get a chance because others aren't there, but they need to believe in their ability as a squad and as individuals."

England begin their campaign against Haiti on 22 July (10:30 BST) and will also face Denmark and China in Group D.

"There is an expectation there because we won the Euros," Mead said.

"I know what Sarina will be doing - she will be telling them to go and play their best football and not to think about the outside noise."

Support from Arsenal and England 'family'

Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema, Mead's partner, has also been working her way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury

As well as trying to return to full fitness, Mead has had to deal with off-field issues in her personal life.

Her mother June died in January following a battle with ovarian cancer, and Mead is grateful for the support she has received from her club and international team-mates since then.

"I've got a very good supportive family around me, and [another] family at Arsenal and England," she said.

"The way people pick me up some days and supported me in a tough time personally in my life and on the pitch, I guess I wouldn't have got through those difficult times without them."

Mead's Arsenal team-mate and partner Vivianne Miedema has also been working her way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which Mead says has had "pros and cons to it".

"There have been days when we've wanted to rip each other's head off," she added.

"But we have had other days where you are having a rough day or can't do a certain exercise in the gym where we have been able to understand each other and pick each other up.

"It has been difficult but we have done pretty well given the circumstances."

Mead now expects to be back fit for pre-season and bolster Arsenal's challenge for the Women's Super League title next season.

The north London club finished third last season, 11 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

"We were unlucky with injuries last season and it could have been very different if we'd have had a full squad, but that is part of the game," Mead said.

"I'd like to think with the squad we have, and hopefully we make some additions to make it stronger, that we can be competing for a lot of trophies next season."