Ben Thompson played for Millwall and Gillingham before joining Peterborough in the summer of 2022

Stevenage have signed midfielder Ben Thompson from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old is the second Posh player to move to the Lamex this summer - following namesake Nathan Thompson.

And there will be three players with the same surname in Steve Evans' squad with Louis Thompson - Nathan's brother - having also arrived from Mansfield.

Ben Thompson made 33 appearances for Peterborough last season, scoring once, in a 3-0 home win against Morecambe.

"I've played against the manager's teams for several years now and I've have always liked the way he does things - I'm delighted to get this over the line," he told the Stevenage website. external-link

Boro will be away to Northampton in their first game of the League One season on 5 August, both of them having been promoted last term.