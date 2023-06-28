Close menu
Euro Under-21 Championship - Group C
England U21England U2117:00Germany U21Germany U21
Venue: Batumi Arena (Adjarabet Arena), Georgia

Euro Under-21 Championship: England v Germany

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Trafford
  • 16Johnson
  • 15Cresswell
  • 12Branthwaite
  • 3Thomas
  • 19Elliott
  • 6Skipp
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 20Palmer
  • 9Archer
  • 23Madueke

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 4Colwill
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 7Gibbs-White
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 11Gordon
  • 13Griffiths
  • 14Garner
  • 17Jones
  • 18Doyle
  • 21Gomes
  • 22Rushworth

Germany U21

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Atubolu
  • 2Vagnoman
  • 5Bisseck
  • 4Dárdai
  • 14Matriciani
  • 8Keitel
  • 6Krauß
  • 17Weißhaupt
  • 10Stiller
  • 19Weiper
  • 9Schade

Substitutes

  • 7Becker
  • 12Mantl
  • 13Fischer
  • 15Bauer
  • 16Martel
  • 18Huseinbasic
  • 20Ngankam
  • 21Alidou
  • 22Netz
  • 23Früchtl
Referee:
Aliyar Aghayev

Wednesday 28th June 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2131205325
2Portugal U21311134-14
3Netherlands U2130302203
4Belgium U21302134-12

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2132106247
2Ukraine U2132105237
3Croatia U21301203-31
4Romania U21301204-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2122004046
2Czech Rep U21210123-13
3Germany U21201123-11
4Israel U21201113-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2122003126
2Italy U2121014403
3Switzerland U2121014403
4Norway U21200213-20
