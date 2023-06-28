Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Terell Thomas has won five international caps for St Lucia

Defender Terell Thomas has signed a new one-year contract with League One club Charlton Athletic.

The 27-year-old St Lucia international made 18 appearances for the Addicks last season after joining in September, following his departure from Reading.

Thomas came through Charlton's academy but left in 2015 without having made a senior appearance.

"I've now got the opportunity to do something great with the club this season," he told the club website. external-link

Thomas has previously had spells with Woking, Wigan Athletic, Sutton United, AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra.