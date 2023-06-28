Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The makers of Football Manager committed to adding women's football to the game in 2021

Women's football teams and players are set to feature in Football Manager for the first time in the video game series' history.

Only men's teams have featured in the popular Sports Interactive game since 2004.

"The FM25 cycle will see the long-awaited introduction of women's football," said Miles Jacobson, studio director at Sports Interactive.

The studio first committed to adding women's football to the series in 2021.

"The facts are that we've made really good progress in many areas, including research, the match engine and translation," Jacobson said in a blog post external-link .

"But there are other areas that haven't made enough advancements, a lot of which are legal issues.

"The women's game deserves to be the best it possibly can be when it is released."

FM24 is expected to be released around late October, with FM25, featuring women's football, likely to arrive in autumn of the following year.

In 2015 football video game Fifa added international women's teams.

Last July Sam Kerr became the first female player to feature on the global Fifa game cover, posing next to Kylian Mbappe for the Fifa 23 edition.