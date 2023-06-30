Quiz: Can you name the England internationals to have played in Serie A?
Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Italian giants AC Milan from Chelsea on a four-year deal.
The 27-year-old, who has 10 caps for his country, will join a long list of England internationals who have played in Serie A.
Since 1990, there have been 16 players who have featured in Italy's top flight and made at least one appearance for the Three Lions. Can you name them?
You have four minutes to get them all. Good luck!
Can you name the England internationals to have played in Serie A?
