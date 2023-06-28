Close menu

Hayden Hackney: Middlesbrough midfielder signs new contract until 2027

Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Hayden Hackney scored three goals in 38 appearances for Middlesbrough last season, helping the club reach the Championship play-offs
Hayden Hackney scored three goals in 38 appearances for Middlesbrough last season, helping the club reach the Championship play-offs

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has signed a new contract to remain with the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 21-year-old broke into Boro's first team under Michael Carrick last season, making 38 appearances.

"He's a pleasure to work with. Hayden has come through the academy here and is a local lad," Carrick told the club's official website.

"It's a real bonus when you get someone like him.

"He's at the start of his journey and he has a lot of potential.

"We want to help him and develop him so he can be as good as he possibly can be."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC