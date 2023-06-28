Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Liam Shephard joins Ryan Watson and Conor McAleny in signing new contracts with Salford City this week

Salford City defender Liam Shephard has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the League Two club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old has made 49 appearances for the Ammies since joining from Newport County in the summer of 2021.

"What sold it for me is the style of football, the family feeling we had last season," Shephard said.

"We had a good group of boys and were just short, but we've kept a good core and can go one better this season."

Neil Wood's Salford finished seventh last season and were beaten by Stockport in the play-off semi-finals.