Jack Aitchison has played 130 times in the EFL, scoring 14 times

Exeter City have signed former Motherwell striker Jack Aitchison.

The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at the League One club having spent the second half of last season at the Scottish top-flight side.

Before that the former Celtic academy graduate spent more than two years at Barnsley and also had loans at Stevenage and Forest Green Rovers.

He is the youngest ever player to play for Celtic after making his debut aged 16 years and 71 days in May 2016.

He also scored in that fixture - a 7-0 win over Motherwell - to also hold the record as the Bhoys' youngest ever goalscorer.

"Jack is a player I've known for some time," said Exeter boss Gary Caldwell.

"He fits the profile of what we want at the football club - he's hungry to develop - and he brings a lot of quality in a position we need competition in, given who has left.

"He'll bring goals as well. We worked hard to get him as he was wanted by a number of clubs, so we're delighted to bring him in."

