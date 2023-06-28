Gethin Jones made 46 appearances for Bolton Wanderers last season

Bolton Wanderers vice-captain Gethin Jones has signed a new contract to remain with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 27-year-old joined the Trotters in 2020 after leaving Carlisle and has since played 117 games for Wanderers.

During his time with the club, he has won promotion from League Two and last season's Papa John's Trophy.

"The club has done so much for myself and family and helped me so much in my football," he told the club website. external-link

"I have played a lot of games since I've been here and I just want to kick on even more and help the team and the staff and give everything back to the football club, so I will be working hard in this pre-season to get going."

Jones sustained a hamstring injury in the final game of the regular season last term, ruling him out of their League One play-off campaign.

But he has since underdone an operation and will return to full training during their pre-season camp in Portugal this week.

"I was devastated that the club didn't get what we wanted to achieve last season and get that promotion, and I got myself a little injury towards the end," he added.

"I've worked hard this off-season and the gaffer spoke to me and said they wanted to offer me a new deal. That was pretty smooth to get that sorted and I'm glad it's all done."