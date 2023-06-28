Last updated on .From the section York

York City finished 19th in the National League last season

A consortium led by the Uggla family have completed a 51% takeover of York City from Glen Henderson.

Julie-Anne Uggla and her son Matthew have purchased the club through the 394 Sports Ltd group.

They attempted to take over Yeovil Town last month but the deal collapsed, two months after they claimed to be "making all the decisions" at the Glovers.

Henderson took over at York last summer in a deal which saw the Supporters' Trust acquire the remaining 49%.

"It's amazing to get it done," Matthew Uggla told the club website. external-link

"It has been a pretty quick process and we need to hit the ground running because things are getting under way and we need to catch up with other teams who have had all summer to prepare."

He added: "We can really take this club as far as we want to take it. I think the sky really is the limit, there's not really a ceiling on this club.

"It's just a case of putting the right structures and plans in place to really go for it."

The Minstermen finished 19th in the National League last season in their first campaign after winning promotion from National League North.

They have not played in the EFL since being relegated in 2015-16.