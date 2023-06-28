Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Mazeed Ogunbgo scored once in 23 League Two appearances for Crawley last season

Barrow have signed Arsenal defender Mazeed Ogungbo for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international spent last season on loan with Crawley Town in League Two.

"The fanbase was something that really stood out to me when I played there last season," he told the club website. external-link

"It just feels like a real family environment which is something that's really important for me."

