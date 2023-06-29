Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Captain Harley Bennett addressed the club on behalf of all London City Lionesses players

London City Lionesses players have urged owner Diane Culligan to seek new investors or a buyer, saying the club's "very existence" is under threat.

BBC Sport has seen an email signed by all 20 players sent on their behalf by captain Harley Bennett on 2 June.

It says they are "facing a critical challenge" amid concerns over the club's financial stability.

The latest development follows a number of staff departures at the club despite a strong 2022-23 Championship season.

A club statement to BBC Sport said: "London City Lionesses have always taken seriously their responsibility to run the club in a sustainable manner.

"We continue to strive for excellence both on the pitch and in how we manage the club. As part of this we are in active discussions with globally recognised strategic investment partners to assist with our growth.

"We remain committed to providing the best possible environment for the players and staff as they navigate the highly competitive Women's Championship and seek promotion to the Women's Super League."

BBC Sport has been told only four players will remain under contract on 1 July, while one player allegedly waited over two months for confirmation she would receive medical support for a serious injury.

Players wrote in the email: "As you are no doubt aware, we all find ourselves facing a critical challenge that threatens the very existence of our beloved club.

"With the increasing lack of staff in key roles, a small number of players contracted, the ongoing management of injured players, the question of a manager still to be addressed, and the financial instability with the last payday, the team is filled with much doubt and a shadow of uncertainty has been cast over the club.

"In these challenging times, we as a team want to respectfully plead with you to think of the future and explore alternative ways to run this club.

"The harsh reality is that without immediate action due to pre-season looming, we risk undoing all the great work that you and London City Lionesses have achieved, and also put the future of players currently contracted to the club at risk.

"By seeking new owners and investors who can inject much-needed financial stability, we can secure the longevity of our team."

The team remain without a manager after Melissa Phillips left in January while they sat top of the Championship table, and she later joined Women's Super League club Brighton.

However, Nicola Williams was named the first team's assistant coach this month, while Nikita Runnacles acted as caretaker manager for the remainder of last season.

London City Lionesses launched in May 2019, as an independent breakaway club from Millwall Lionesses. They were founded by Culligan, and under her ownership have operated as a fully professional outfit.

In the players' email they addressed Culligan's "immense courage and passion" in setting up the team, asking her to "once again be bold, and consider all possible avenues for the survival and growth of our club".

It is understood the Football Association met with Culligan and other club representatives earlier this year after being made aware of some of the concerns by senior staff members.

Clubs must meet licence requirements set by the FA for the WSL and Championship which cover a range of regulations including financial stability, stadium availability, pitch standards and player welfare.

A Women's Championship spokesperson told BBC Sport: "We are proactively working with the London City Lionesses to ensure the club has the required financial support in place to meet the licence criteria for next season."

In April, London City Lionesses received approval from the FA to launch a tier one professional game academy, with the club set to provide "elite-level academy provision" from a new training centre in Kent.

Funding will be provided to the club with a tier one licence, allowing London City Lionesses to develop under-21 and under-16 squads, despite concerns they would struggle to meet next season's licence criteria.

Following the players' email, the club also advertised for sponsorship opportunities external-link for the 2023-24 season.

London City Lionesses finished last season third in the Championship, three points behind winners Bristol City, who gained promotion to the WSL.