Gary Waddock took charge of more than 460 games as head coach and manager

Walsall have named former QPR, Wycombe and Aldershot manager Gary Waddock as assistant to head coach Mat Sadler.

The 61-year-old moves to the Bescot Stadium after leaving Cambridge United, external-link where he was Mark Bonner's number two.

Sadler was appointed on 18 May, having taken charge of the final three games of last season as interim boss as they finished 16th in League Two.

"I'm delighted Gary's going to share this journey with us and share this journey with me," he said.

"It's been a really extensive process in finding the perfect candidate that I feel will help bring us on and the perfect candidate for the environment and how I want it to look.

"Gary ticked all of those boxes. He's vastly experienced, he's worked at a number of clubs, been a manager a number of times and every role he has undertaken, he's done so with professionalism and hard work."

Following a playing career at clubs including QPR, Millwall, Bristol Rovers and Luton, former Republic of Ireland international Waddock was appointed as QPR boss in 2006.

His spell in charge was brief and his only managerial role since the end of his second spell at Aldershot in 2019 was as caretaker at Southend United.

He had three years as assistant head coach at Cambridge but was let go by the League One club five days after Sadler's appointment by Walsall.

"I had conversations with Mat and the owners over the last few weeks," he said. "It was a thorough interview process but I got on really well with Mat and I'm looking forward to working with him and the owners.

"There's a plan and a vision with what the owners have put in place and what they are going to put in place so it feels like exciting times ahead."