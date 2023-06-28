Last updated on .From the section Football

David Goodwillie made three appearances for Scotland between 2010 and 2011

Former Scotland forward David Goodwillie has had his contract rescinded with Australian semi-professional club Sorrento FC.

Goodwillie, 34, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, was due to arrive in Perth within the next week.

In a statement on social media external-link the club apologised to anyone "that may have been caused offence by his signing".

English non-league side Radcliffe also released him in February saying his signing was a "a significant misstep".

Goodwillie's arrival at the Western Australia club for the remainder of their season had only been announced on Wednesday morning.

He was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a Scottish civil case. He did not face a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.

Scottish side Raith Rovers sparked outcry by signing Goodwillie in January 2022 and a loan move back to Clyde, where he played from 2017-2022 and had been captain, also collapsed.

The former Dundee United, Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen forward was released by Raith without having played a game in September 2022, with the club admitting they "got it wrong" by signing him.