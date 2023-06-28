Alessia Russo joined up with the England squad for their training camp at St George's Park on 19 June

England striker Alessia Russo says speculation surrounding her club future has been "tough" but she is focused on preparing for the Women's World Cup.

Russo, 24, is close to joining Arsenal after turning down a contract extension offer at Manchester United this summer.

Speculation has gone on for several months after Arsenal's world-record bid was turned away by United in January.

"Towards the end of the season it was tough and the summer has been tough," said Russo.

"You don't like things in the media about you but that's football and that's the state of the women's game now.

"I just turned it off, took a break on holiday and completely switched off with my friends and family. Coming back into an environment like this is perfect because you're competing and all your focus is on England."

Russo, who joined up with the England squad on 19 June to begin their preparations for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, said there was "no nice time" to decide her future but "you've got to get things sorted".

She signed for United in 2020, joining best friend Ella Toone, who she also played alongside in last summer's Euro 2022 with winners England.

Toone agreed a contract extension with United in November to keep her at the club until 2025 and Russo said it was going to be "hard" not playing for the same club as her.

"I'd absolutely back her to shine wherever, whenever. She's a super talented player and one that has no ceiling. Her potential is massive, it's really cool to see," added Russo.

"It's hard, she's my best friend and will be forever, but that is football and we were friends before we played at United together.

"We've been friends since we were 12 or 13, so I know the friendship is for life now. She'll definitely be one of my bridesmaids one day!"

'We are all competing'

England travel to Australia on 5 July to prepare for their opening match of the tournament against Haiti on 22 July.

Following the Lionesses' success at Euro 2022, they are seeking to win a first Women's World Cup, having lost just once under manager Sarina Wiegman since her arrival in September 2021.

"You need to make sure you don't forget to enjoy it because I know football can get tough at times and the pressure will be on," said Russo.

"I play my best football when I'm having fun and enjoying myself. Obviously, the competition is going to be so high but if I just relax and not take a day out there for granted, then hopefully I can play my best football."

Russo faces competition to start up front from Aston Villa's Rachel Daly - who won the Women's Super League Golden Boot this season - and Tottenham's in-form goalscorer Bethany England.

"We are all competing. They are top, top players so to be able to play with them and train with them every day has been great," said Russo.

"There is so much competition all over the pitch but, as a player, that's exactly what you want in the squad.

"I've only been a number nine for two years really. I was out in America before that. There's so much more for me to learn and I want to keep progressing. It's going well but there's lots more to come."