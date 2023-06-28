Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mannion (right) made her Republic debut in February after switching international allegiances from England

Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion and Liverpool's Megan Campbell have missed out on the Republic of Ireland World Cup squad through injury.

Mannion sustained a knee injury towards the end of the WSL while Campbell has struggled for fitness in recent times.

Liverpool forward Leanne Kiernan and Birmingham City's Jamie Finn are other notable omissions.

The Republic will play their first ever World Cup finals match against co-hosts Australia on 20 July.

After naming a 32-strong training group, manager Vera Pauw has cut her squad down to a final 23, while three travelling reserves will also be named.

Despite only making her Irish debut this year after switching allegiance from England, it had been hoped that United defender Mannion would be passed fit following a series of assured performances in the green jersey.

Campbell, who has been hampered by a number of injury issues in recent years, has not been deemed fit enough to travel to Australia and the Republic will miss her long-throw capability, which has been regarded as one of the team's main attacking threats.

Celtic defender Claire O'Riordan earns a place in the Republic of Ireland's World Cup squad after an impressive display in the friendly win over Zambia last week

The omission of versatile midfielder Finn is a surprise, given how often she has featured under Pauw in a number of roles.

Liverpool's Kiernan is unfortunate to miss out after limited minutes through injury this season, while Birmingham City's Harriet Scott is one of the big losers amid a competitive defensive selection.

Celtic defender Claire O'Riordan and Hearts midfielder Ciara Grant seem to be the biggest beneficiaries of Pauw's deliberations after the pair played a key role in last week's friendly win over Zambia.

Birmingham pair Finn and Scott will travel with the squad along with Lewes goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse as training players with injury-enforced changes to the 23 permitted before Fifa's deadline on 10 July.

West Ham's Izzy Atkinson wasn't included in Pauw's initial training squad but was drafted in for the Zambia game due to Campbell's fitness issues.

The 21-year-old started the friendly in Tallaght and adds to the Republic's left-sided options for the tournament.

Highly-rated Shamrock Rovers teenager Abbie Larkin has been included after impressing at the Tallaght club, while US-born Sinead Farrelly continues her remarkable story with selection.

After retiring aged 25 in 2016, Farrelly played a key role in exposing the NWSL abuse allegations before returning to the pitch earlier this year. She made her Irish debut, her only cap to date, against her native USA in April and is now heading to the World Cup.

Following the opener against Australia in Sydney, Pauw's side face Olympic champions Canada in Perth and Nigeria in Brisbane as they look to progress from Group B.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham City NYC), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit).

Training players: Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes), Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City)