Rice led West Ham to the Europa Conference League title earlier in June

Arsenal have submitted a third bid worth £105m for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice.

The Gunners have had two bids for the 24-year-old rejected after their offers fell short of the £100m West Ham want.

However, it is understood the Hammers do not believe the structure of the latest bid is right.

On Tuesday, West Ham also rejected a £90m bid from Treble winners Manchester City for Rice, whose contract expires in 2024.

His current deal at the London Stadium has the option for a one-year extension until the summer of 2025.

Following the club's Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina earlier this month, chairman David Sullivan said he was "99%" sure Rice would leave West Ham this summer.

Rice has scored 15 goals in 245 games for West Ham, having made his debut in the 2016-17 season after coming through the academy.

He has been capped 41 times by England, playing in all five of their matches at last winter's World Cup.