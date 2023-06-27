Close menu

Marta: Brazil name forward in squad for sixth Women's World Cup

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Brazil forward Marta
Marta played in her first Women's World Cup in 2003

Brazil forward Marta is set to play in a sixth World Cup after being named in her country's squad for the women's tournament this summer.

The 37-year-old is a six-time winner of the Fifa World Player of the Year award.

She also holds the record for the most goals in World Cup tournaments - men's or women's - with 17.

"Marta is the queen, she is an icon. Just being around her is contagious," said Brazil manager Pia Sundhage.

"If she will be in the starting line-up I don't know, not yet. She will play the role I will give her and I am sure she will do well."

The Women's World Cup is taking place in Australia and New Zealand, starting 20 July.

Brazil, who have never won the competition, are in Group F along with France, Jamaica and Panama.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport