Ancelotti left Everton in June 2021 to return as manager of Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has settled a High Court dispute with Everton.

Court records showed the Italian was suing Everton, who he managed between December 2019 and June 2021.

The claim related to "general commercial contracts and arrangements" but the listing gave no other details.

A statement from John Mehrzad KC on behalf of Ancelotti said the two parties had "reached an amicable resolution to their dispute".

He added: "Carlo has enduring respect and a deep affection for the club's fans and wishes them and the club the very best for the future."