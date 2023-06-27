Close menu

Conor McAleny: Salford City winger signs new two-year deal

Conor McAleny scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for Salford City last season
Salford City winger Conor McAleny has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The former Everton trainee, 30, joined Salford in 2021 after a season-long stint with Oldham Athletic.

He has played 63 games for the Ammies and helped them reach the League Two play-offs last term.

McAleny is the second Salford player to sign a new deal in as many days after Ryan Watson agreed terms on Monday.

